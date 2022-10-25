Penguins Should Give Sam Poulin NHL Debut in Calgary

The Pittsburgh Penguins put up a poor performance in Edmonton and doors have been opened for change.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have quick turnaround after an ugly loss to the Edmonton Oilers, and there should be a different face in the lineup.

Thanks to injuries from Teddy Blueger and Jake Guentzel, the Penguins had to call up Drake Caggiula and prospect Sam Poulin.

In the game in Edmonton, it was Caggiula who got the nod and appeared in his first NHL action in 11 months.

Suffering from a back injury last year, Caggiula’s last NHL game was played on November 22, 2021 as a member of the Buffalo Sabres.

Caggiula played 7:28 with the Penguins and recorded a single shot in a -1 performance.

Heading into the game against the Calgary Flames, however, the Penguins should turn to Poulin.

Not only should they give Poulin his NHL debut, they should play him on the third line and not be stifled with sheltered minutes.

While this is assuming Guentzel is not yet ready to return, Poulin deserves his opportunity.

Putting Poulin on the third line would force other moves to be made in the lineup, but they might also be necessary following a putrid performance in Edmonton.

Slide Brock McGinn back to the fourth line and slot Poulin on the third is the easy option; but does head coach Mike Sullivan want to continue rolling with Danton Heinen up top?

Bryan Rust found himself bumped to the top line midway through the Oilers contest, leaving quite a few doors open for change in Calgary.

One of the main changes should be a debut Penguins fans have been waiting to see.

