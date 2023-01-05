Penguins vs. Golden Knights: Need a Goal from Guentzel

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Vegas Golden Knights for the second time this season.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are continuing on a brief road trip with a stop in Vegas to take on the Golden Knights. The Penguins (19-12-6) defeated the Knights (26-12-2) by a score of 4-3 in the teams' first meeting this season.

The Penguins are in the midst of a five-game losing streak and have fallen just outside a playoff spot. The Golden Knights lead the Pacific Division and are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. Here are three things to watch for in this cross-conference matchup,

1. Goal-less Guentzel

The Penguins need more from their entire lineup as they try to break their losing streak. Someone in particular that could use a lucky bounce is Jake Guentzel. He's gone scoreless in seven games and only has two assists in that same span. The Penguins offense has suddenly gone cold, and Guentzel needs to break out of his slump. Guentzel registered a two point night in the Penguins victory over the Golden Knights earlier this season, and hopefully another matchup with Vegas is just what he needs to break out.

2. Pietrangelo Anchoring Golden Knight's Defense

The Golden Knights are getting incredibly production from their number one defenseman, Alex Pietrangelo, this season. In his age 32 season, he's nearly a point per game player with 28 points in 31 games. He's getting it done on the power play as well, with one goal and 11 points with the man advantage.

The Penguins will see a lot of Pietrangelo in this matchup, as he's averaging nearly 25 minutes of ice-time per game. If the Pens want to pick up a victory, they'll have to get the better of Pietrangelo.

3. Homecoming for Jason Zucker

Penguins forward Jason Zucker returns to his hometown for this matchup between the Penguins and the Golden Knights. The second-liner moved to and grew up in the Las Vegas metropolitan area, and he plays like it's a homecoming every time he plays in T-Mobile Arena, with six points in six games in Vegas.

Zucker has eight goals and 23 points in 32 games this season and is finally showing what he can do when healthy. The Pens will need another strong outing from Zucker and the second line.

The Penguins and Golden Knights face-off at 10:00PM.

