Penguins vs. Capitals: Metro Division Clash

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Washington Capitals for the second time this season.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are reeling after a thrilling overtime victory over the Florida Panthers. After playing a sloppy game and getting poor goaltending, the Pens (24-15-8) picked up the extra point in a game where no one deserved it. The Capitals (25-19-6) are 4-6-0 in their last ten games, but have been climbing the division standings. Here's what to watch for as these division rivals face-off for the second time this season.

1. Crosby Lighting It Up

Sidney Crosby's three-point night against the Panthers was his second in the matter of a week. The Penguins' captain is on a tear going into the All-Star break, and the team is grateful for his offensive output.

Crosby is currently riding a five game point streak, with nine points in that span. He only has two goals in that time, as his playmaking and exceptional passing ability has been on display. He'll need to continue his scoring streak in this game against Washington to give his team a chance to win.

2. Goaltending Struggles in Pittsburgh

Tristan Jarry unexpectedly missed the Penguins last game against Florida. After returning from a lower-body injury, Jarry didn't take warmups and was replaced by Casey DeSmith. Without Jarry in net, the Penguins clearly struggled. DeSmith was slow and out-of-control in net and nearly cost the team two points.

The Penguins are a different team without Jarry in goal. Head coach Mike Sullivan stated that Jarry would be shut down until after the All-Star week to rest and recuperate. In the meantime, the Pens will need more out of their frustrating backup goaltender over these next two games.

3. Ovi Carrying Capitals Again

The Capitals dealt with a rash of injuries to begin the season, with important forwards like Tom Wilson, Nick Backstrom, and TJ Oshie all missing varying lengths of time. Despite that, the Caps still find themselves in a playoff position due to the play and leadership of Alex Ovechkin.

Ovechkin is still the premier goal scorer in the league at age 37. He has 31 goals in 49 games, putting him on pace for yet another 50 goal season. The Penguins are all too familiar with him, but they'll need to lock down Ovechkin if they want to win their second game against the Capitals this season.

The Penguins and Capitals face-off at 7:00 p.m.

