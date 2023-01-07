Untouchable Penguins Ahead of Trade Deadline

The trade deadline will be here soon and the Pittsburgh Penguins need to make a move, just not these guys.

As the NHL trade deadline inches closer, it’s becoming more clear the Pittsburgh Penguins need to make some kind of move.

Riding another losing streak that is hurting their chances at a playoff spot there are plenty of areas that need improving within the Penguins lineup.

While the debate about what they should bring into the lineup rages on, what about the faces that are off limits to other teams?

Who are the players in the Penguins roster that are untouchable and should stay in Pittsburgh no matter the offer that comes along?

The Core Three

It’s quite simple; Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang aren’t going anywhere and that’s the way it should be.

Especially for this season, those three do everything they can to help the team win.

Crosby is far away still the best player on the Penguins, Malkin is having a nice bounceback season full of milestones, and Letang is the glue that holds the defense together.

Maybe down the line towards the ends of their careers the conversation shifts, but for the year 2023, the core is off the table.

Jake Guentzel

Another pretty clear choice, Jake Guentzel may be on a cold spell, but is the kind of goal scorer you need on your side.

As a multi-time 40-goal scorer, the Penguins rely on Guentzel to lead the way with his scoring touch.

Not only does the team rely on him, but the chemistry between Crosby and Guentzel remains unmatched.

Mike Sullivan has them stapled together on the first line, and while a change might be needed at times, these two make each other better on the ice.

Not matter who comes knocking for a trade, there is no real reason to send off Guentzel.

P.O Joseph/Ty Smith

They fought during the preseason for a role on the NHL team, but both P.O. Joseph and Ty Smith are on track to be important pieces for the future.

Joseph has stood out this year with his confidence on the ice and continuing to grow as an NHL regular; in 34 games, Joseph has recorded 11 points (2G-9A) and could shoot for a spot on the top unit when the defense returns to full health.

Smith may just be beginning his Penguins tenure, but you can already see the kind of confidence the team has in him.

Putting him on the first power play unit with Letang out of the lineup and giving him the most minutes on the team on certain nights hasn’t been unnoticed.

Joseph and Smith both have bright futures in the NHL and the Penguins should do everything in their power to make sure it’s with them.

That’s it, those are the only names that the Penguins should hold on to.

Not saying everyone else is on the chopping block, but if the right deal comes along, Ron Hextall can’t be afraid to pull the trigger.

