Decisions Looming for the Penguins

Decisions will need to be made for the Pittsburgh Penguins on the blue line and in net.

The injury news is heading in different directions for the Pittsburgh Penguins. As the team anxiously awaits an update on starting goaltender Tristan Jarry, their blue line is on the mend.

With both positions, the Penguins have decisions on the horizon as the season continues to heat up into 2023. The plan in the net is to roll with Casey Desmith and veteran backup Dustin Tokarski. However, if Jarry is out long-term, will the Penguins look to bring in another netminder to help fill the void left by Jarry?

The NHL trade market has been stagnant this season, but injuries can force teams into spending more on a deal to help facilitate the replacement of injured players.

Luckily, the Penguins defense is seemingly on the mend. Jeff Petry is with the team on its current western road trip and is skating with skills coach Ty Hennes. Petry has missed the past nine games with an upper-body injury.

Kris Letang has also missed time recently with a lower-body injury and is also on leave to mourn the loss of his father, Claude. Upon return from Quebec, Letang will seemingly be near a return as his designation was initially day-to-day.

Once those defensemen return, the Penguins will have decisions to make on their blue line. Who will be their six man unit once Petry and Letang return to the lineup?

