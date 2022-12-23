Brock McGinn Is Giving the Penguins a Career Season

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have never won a Stanley Cup without depth scoring. This season's team is expected to have that with players like Kasperi Kapanen, Jeff Carter, and Danton Heinen. However, none of those players are matching the offensive output of Brock McGinn.

The Penguins acquired McGinn as a defensive specialist and penalty killer for the team's bottom six. However, McGinn currently sits fifth on the Penguins with ten goals, the latest being a shorthanded tally against the Carolina Hurricanes that tied the game late in the second period.

He showed his offensive upside early last season, scoring eight goals in his first 33 games. A rough second half of the season, highlighted by his issues staying healthy and in the lineup, had many people wondering about McGinn's role on this team.

With three-years remaining on his contract, trade rumors circled the 28-year-old left wing throughout the summer. The Penguins held firm with McGinn on their roster, and he is rewarding them with a career season.

McGinn was elevated in the lineup a month ago due to Danton Heinen's defensive struggles and inability to create offense. He has more than made the best of his opportunity and is solidifying his spot in the lineup.

