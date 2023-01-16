Can the Penguins Fix their Depth Issue This Season?

The Pittsburgh Penguins bottom six has struggled, but can Ron Hextall fix it this season?

We have reached the midway point of the 2022-23 season, and the Pittsburgh Penguins issues seem to be multiplying. The team's most glaring issue is the inability of their bottom six to produce offensively at a consistent level.

In the last ten games, the Penguins bottom six has combined for seven goals. Six of the seven goals have come from the third line, with Jeff Carter leading the way with three.

Teddy Blueger and Danton Heinen, both fixtures in the Penguins bottom six, have combined for four goals and 18 points in 64 games this season. The Penguins just flat out aren't getting enough from the bottom of their lineup, but can it be fixed?

The eventual return of Ryan Poehling and Josh Archibald from injury could aid the Penguins in getting back to the way they were playing in early December, but will that be enough?

Penguins general manager Ron Hextall has yet to make a serious move to infuse some energy or spark change to the bottom of the lineup. He continues to carry dead weight like Danton Heinen on the roster in favor of any of the crop of promising young talents in the AHL.

All has been quiet on the trade front across the NHL this season, but even the rumblings of Hextall seeking a trade have tapered off over the past month.

The Penguins sit outside a playoff spot halfway through the season. If Hextall fails to address the Penguins depth issue, they could be in the same position come mid-April.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins vs. Ducks: Rickard Rakell Sees Old Friends

Could a Youthful Infusion Boost the Penguins?

Penguins Recall Forward Prospect Jonathan Gruden

Penguins Desperately Need Ron Hextall to Make a Trade

Jason Zucker Deserves Contract Extension with Penguins