The Downside of the Penguins Playing Style

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost five straight games for the second time this season. The latest defeat came in the 2023 Winter Classic against the Boston Bruins.

After entering the third period with a 1-0 lead, the Penguins allowed two goals by Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk, falling 2-1 in regulation.

How the Penguins are losing is a result of their style of play. Under Mike Sullivan, the definition of "Penguins Hockey" has shifted over the years, but now consists of the entire roster playing defensively responsibly and offensively opportunistically.

That style has led to the Penguins struggling to finish games in the past two weeks, blowing third-period leads in four of their previous seven games, including Monday's Winter Classic defeat.

Playing too comfortably with a lead isn't new to the Penguins, but their issues this season are magnified because of their inability to bounce back as they did in the past.

This issue was evident earlier in the season when they blew four two-goal leads in the first 11 games and continues to hamper the Penguins midway through the season.

Why does their style lead to poor third-period performances and blown losses? And is this style still the best course for the Penguins moving forward?

