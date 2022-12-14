How Will The Penguins Replace Jeff Petry?

PITTSBURGH - The injury bug has caught up with the Pittsburgh Penguins once again as defenseman Jeff Petry was placed on long-term injured reserve. The roster move is retroactive to December 11th.

Petry was injured late during Saturday's game against the Buffalo Sabres when his wrist was jammed into the boards in a collision with Alex Tuch behind the Penguins net.

Petry had been enjoying a solid first season with the Penguins, making up one half of their most consistent defense pairing alongside Marcus Pettersson. He was second on the team in average ice time (22:20) and played an integral role in all facets of the game.

In a coinciding move, the Penguins recalled defenseman Mark Friedman and forward Drew O'Connor from the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins. Friedman appeared in 26 games with the Penguins last season but has yet to make his season debut in 2022-23.

With Petry out of the lineup, the Penguins lose one of their top penalty killers and one of their better power play blue liners. Who will step up in his absence to fill those roles, and what does his injury mean for Kris Letang? Is it time for Ty Smith to see some action?

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Recall Mark Friedman, Drew O'Connor, Move Jeff Petry to LTIR

Penguins Playing with Passion, Unwillingness to Lose

Evgeni Malkin Extends Quiet Point Streak to Six Games with Penguins GWG

Two Penguins on Major Trophy Trajectory

P.O. Joseph's Confidence with Penguins Can't be Ignored