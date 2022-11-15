Ranking the Penguins Reverse Retro 2.0 Jersey

The new Reverse Retro jerseys are hitting the ice and the Tip of the Ice-Burgh ranked the Pittsburgh Penguins new uniform.

With a new crop of Reverse Retro jerseys for the entire NHL, where does the new sweater for the Pittsburgh Penguins rank?

It may not be the best in the bunch, but the Penguins did a solid job of paying tribute to their history.

Bringing back the ‘RoboPen’ does have the fan base divided, however; while some think it was due for a much needed return, others have their hesitations in harkening back to a tough time for the franchise.

In the first round of Reverse Retro jerseys, the Penguins utilized the diagonal ‘PITTSBURGH’ word mark that they wore in the mid 1990’s but on a white sweater.

After the single season of that, the Penguins brought back a black version of the word mark jersey and made it the official third jersey.

With the diagonal back in rotation, it was the ‘RoboPen's’ time to make a return, this time on a black sweater with shorter striping on the sleeves.

Many fans love the nostalgia the logo brings and that is all they need to see to find the jersey a success.

It’s a solid jersey that matches up well with the rest of the NHL, but it certainly isn’t the best.

The Florida Panthers light blue and Washington Capitals returning 'Screaming Eagle' are the popular picks for the best.

While the Penguins have already worn the new Reverse Retro sweater in Buffalo, it hits the ice in Pittsburgh for the first time against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

