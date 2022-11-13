Predators - 2, Rangers - 1: Parssinen Scores in NHL Debut as Preds Win Gritty Game

The Nashville Predators returned home after a five game west coast road trip and welcomed the New York Rangers to Bridgestone Arena.

The Rangers entered the game tonight 7-5-3 and riding high off of an 8-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. The Rangers have a strong power play, offensive firepower, and reliable goaltending.

The Predators needed a spark tonight and they had a new face in Nashville, Juuso Parssinen. Tonight Pärssinen made his NHL debut after being recalled from the Milwaukee Admirals yesterday. Head Coach John Hynes reconfigured the forwards lines hoping to find combinations that can produce offense.

Juuse Saros started in net for the Preds and Jaroslav Halak started for the Rangers.

Game Recap

The Predators got an early chance on the man advantage at 1:23 compliments of a slashing call against Ryan Reaves. The underperforming power play units underwent a shake up and while the Preds got some looks, the team couldn't capitalize.

Juuse Parssinen made a big splash in his first game at 4:58 with an incredible move to the net and his first NHL goal giving the Predators an early league.

Cole Smith headed to the penalty box at 6:51 putting the Rangers on the power play. The penalty kill and strong play in net by Juuse Saros kept New York from scoring on their chance. Roman Josi earned the Predators another chance on the power play at 13:52 but couldn't convert. Shortly after the penalty ended, Ryan McDonagh headed to the penalty box, and the Rangers took a turn on the man advantage. New York had extended time in the offensive zone, but Nashville's kill again held the Rangers off and the period expired with Nashville holding a 1-0 lead.

Mattias Ekholm headed to the box early in the second period on a holding call. The Predators penalty kill played aggressively and wound up with decent shorthanded chances before killing off the penalty. The Rangers were called for too many men just a moment after Ekholm came out of the box at 5:08, but the Preds again couldn't produce on their power play.

It was on five on five play that Nashville scored again. Roman Josi found Mark Jankowski camped out beside the net, and Jankowski tapped the pass home to make it 2-0 at 8:37.

Dual calls on Ryan Johansen and Ryan Lindgren led to four on four play for two minutes. When play return to five a side, the Rangers slide a slot shot past Saros to get on the board at 11:56. The game continued back and forth through the second half of the period, but the teams headed into the locker room with the score 2-1.

The final period opened with a confident save by Juuse Saros - a good thing to see after some shaky games recently. Nashville earned another chance on the power play compliments of a hooking call but remained unable to capitalize.

Midway through the period, the Rangers exhausted the Preds defensively with extended time on offense, but Saros was able to hold off New York. The pace and temperature of the game ramped up and finally spilled over in a fight between Tanner Jeannot and Ryan Reaves. When the dust settled, both brawlers ended up in the penalty box and Jeremy Lauzon sat for a double minor high stick call with 6:19 remaining in the game.

The Rangers set up on the power play. The first penalty kill group got stuck on the ice for an extended shift but somehow held off the Rangers assault. With less than a minute to go on the power play, the Rangers went empty net. Somehow the Predators were able to hold off the six on four pressure and kill the penalty.

New York kept the pressure on in the last few minutes of the game playing six on five, but Nashville was able to fend off the Rangers and secure a much needed Saturday night win in Smashville.

Game Notes

1. Welcome to the NHL Juuso Parssinen . This young player impressed in development and training camps, and he was ready for his NHL debut tonight. Parssinen scored the first goal of the game and showed he is ready to play with the big boys.

2. The four minute penalty kill in the third period was a coup for the Preds . The team was under pressure the entire time, but the Preds dug deeper in those four minutes than they have done for any stretch so far this season.