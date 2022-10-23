Skip to main content
Predators Give Update on Borowiecki After Scary Injury

Predators Give Update on Borowiecki After Scary Injury

Predators release update after defenseman Mark Borowiecki suffered a frightening injury in last night's game against the Flyers.
After a terrifying incident in last night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers, defenseman Mark Borowiecki is resting at home. 

Borowiecki appeared to lose consciousness after being hit from behind along the boards by Flyers forward Morgan Frost at 6:24 in the second period. Boro laid on the ice for several minutes and was attended by the medical staffs of the Predators and the Flyers. He was stretchered off the ice and taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

The Predators gave this update near the end of the game.

This morning the team updated Borowiecki's condition saying he was discharged last night from Vanderbilt and does not have any major injuries. They did not establish a timeline for Boro's return. 

Roman Josi and John Hynes both spoke after the game about how important Borowiecki is to the team off ice as well.

"He's such a great guy," Hynes shared postgame. "A big part of the team, and it's nice to see that he's...it looks like he's going to be OK from the serious part of that injury."

"He's just an unbelievable person," captain Roman Josi shared after the game about Borowiecki. "One of those guys who does anything for his teammates."

Borowiecki and Jeremy Lauzon have ben splitting time on the third defensive pairing for the Preds so far this season. 

