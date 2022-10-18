NHL Network's Final Episode of "Behind the Glass" Airs Tonight

It's been an unusual start to the season for the Nashville Predators. Selected to play in the Global Series, the team dove into a condensed and intense training camp before heading to Bern, Switzerland for one final exhibition game. In tonight's fourth and final episode of the NHL Network's docuseries "Behind the Glass", fans get a close up look at the players enjoying the city of Prague before buckling down to take on the Sharks in the first two games of the official regular series.

The cameras tag along as Matt Duchene and Ryan McDonagh tour the city of Prague. Duchene shares his heart for the city and gets a little help from visiting fans picking out just the right present for his children. The show also follows Mark Borowiecki and his father as they tour the famous Charles Bridge and share their unique family connection to this part of the world.

This trip is about more than site seeing, and John Hynes and David Poile have one final meeting to wrap up those last regular season line up decisions before the Predators turn their focus strictly to the on ice reason for the trip.

The series concludes with a firsthand look and listen to game days from the Predators locker room and bench. John Hynes is clear in what he wants from the team, and the players are candid about the challenges of playing through this unique, whirlwind experience. "Behind the Glass" shares the struggles and the determination of the Nashville Predators as they wrap up their Global Series journey with two wins.

"Behind the Glass" airs tonight on NHL Network at 8:00 pm CT. Preds fans can enjoy the final episode right before puck drop for tonight's game with the L.A. Kings at 8:30 pm CT.