The difference McDonagh Makes

It was a move that Ryan McDonagh didn't necessarily see coming. The veteran defenseman had four years remaining on his contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning and a no trade clause. But when the Lightning found themselves in a difficult cap situation and asked McDonagh if he would waive his no trade clause, a move to Nashville became his next chapter in the NHL.

The Lightning's loss is Nashville's gain. Although preseason is just wrapping up, it is clear that the addition of McDonagh is benefitting the Predators already. McDonagh may not be the flashiest offseason trade in the NHL this summer, but he may be one of the under the radar trades that will move the needle significantly for his new team.

Adding a quality defenseman was a priority for head coach John Hynes and General Manager David Poile after the 2021-2022 season. When word got out that McDonagh would be available, both Hynes and Poile felt like this could be an important piece for the Preds defensive depth.

"We were looking for a potential top four defenseman going into the offseason," Hynes explained. "But to get a guy like Ryan was really special and something we jumped at the chance to really do."

The addition of the 6'1" veteran immediately changed the outlook for the Nashville Predators defense. Suddenly the Preds have the defensive depth they were looking for last season. With McDonagh in a top four role, 24 year old Dante Fabbro, who has played top four minutes since he was thrust into the lineup at the end of the 2018-2019 season, becomes a high quality number five guy for the Predators. With Jeremy Lauzon and Mark Borowiecki likely rounding out the roster on defense, a Fabbro/Lauzon or Fabbro/Borowiecki pairing provides a big improvement when it comes to defensive depth.

Bringing McDonagh in wasn't without growing pains for defenseman Mattias Ekholm. When Nashville got serious about getting McDonagh, John Hynes had a conversation with Ekholm - his likely future partner - about changing to the right side on defense. Ekholm was up for the challenge, especially if it meant adding a quality defender like McDonagh.

While the move is an adjustment, Ekholm and McDonagh have looked like the solid shut down defensive pair Poile and Hynes likely imagined when they first reached out about the trade. And there is a benefit to the switch for Ekholm who has been a little quieter offensively since losing former partner P.K. Subban.

"A lot of things are an advantage, too, with your blade to the middle of the ice," McDonagh explained when talking about Ekholm switching to the right side. "He's excited to be on his one timer there, too, so I can lay a couple over to him like that. There's some positives to it as well."

It isn't just the quantity of experience McDonagh brings to Nashville, but the quality that will help the team on and off the ice. McDonagh is coming off of three consecutive appearances in the Stanley Cup Finals. The 33 year old defender hoisted the Cup in 2020 and 2021 before losing in the Finals last season to the Colorado Avalanche. He is a player who knows not only what it takes to make a deep playoff run but how incredible it feels to know your name is engraved on the hardest trophy in sports to win.

"There's no greater feeling. It's hard to describe," McDonagh shared. "As soon as you do get a taste of it you definitely want to repeat that again and go through the process and through that journey with the group of guys and feel that reward at the end of all that hard work."

John Hynes believes McDonagh's talent, experience, and work ethic will make an immediate impact for the team when the regular season begins on Friday.

"When you look at him on the ice, he's been able to win, he plays a key role, he plays a hard role, but he just plays the game the right way," Hynes said. "He's very consistent in what he does."

But it is more than that for Hynes and David Poile when talking about the difference Ryan McDonagh can make for the Predators this season.

"There's a maturity and presence about him. He's all business at the right times. I think he's going to be great for our younger players, but seeing him around our veteran guys, it's been good," Hynes said.

"I think there's a ton of respect - I know there's a ton of respect - for him, so he's going to be a real valuable piece on and off the ice for us."