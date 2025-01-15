All-NBA Bucks Superstar Reveals Interest in EuroLeague Future
Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard revealed that there is a chance that he could finish his career playing in the EuroLeague.
In an interview with Toni Canyameras from Mundo Deportivo, Lillard said he had thought about it but admitted he hadn't considered it seriously.
"It's something I've talked about with some members of my family the past two years but not seriously thought about," Lillard said. "What if I went and played on a Euroleague team just because of the experience at the end of my career?"
"But it's something I haven't seriously thought about. But you never know," Lillard added.
While the Bucks are looking to hoist another title, Lillard, one of their oldest players, is closer to the end of his career than the beginning.
The Bucks' star guard is still at the top of his game. He is averaging 24.8 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 44 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three in 30 games and 36.2 minutes of action.
Lillard could continue to play at this level for as long as his body allows him to; still, it is interesting that he is discussing the possibility of playing overseas at this point in time.
While that is still a ways away, the Bucks are confident they can get Lillard right to where he wants to be. Lillard has yet to reach the mountaintop and was traded to Milwaukee to get there.
The Bucks are in the midst of their quest to capture another title, which would be Lillard's first if he were to accomplish that goal.
We could see Lillard end up overseas as he reaches the twilight of his career.
Lillard would undoubtedly be one of the top players to ever play in the EuroLeague. The 34-year-old has had one heck of a career: an eight-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA honoree, 2013 NBA Rookie of The Year, and member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.
Lillard still has some gas left in the tank, but don't be surprised if he takes his talents overseas by the time his NBA career is over, whenever that may be.
More Ball Around: Former NBA Star Jamal Crawford Joins NBC Sports as Analyst
Beloved NBA on TNT Commentator Set to Land with Amazon for NBA Coverage
WNBA Star Caitlin Clark Received Multiple Threats From Man Charged With Felony Stalking
Former NBA Forward Drops 45 Points in Insane EuroLeague Performance