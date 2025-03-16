Cole Swider Erupts For Incredible Performance in Lakers G League Game
One of the more interesting players to come through the Los Angeles Lakers organization in recent years is forward Cole Swider. The forward went undrafted in 2022 and latched on with the Lakers.
Swider immediately made his presence known in Los Angeles and fans were excited about his potential. The forward showed off his strong shooting skills from beyond the 3-point line and many started to pencil him into the lineup with the main team.
But Swider couldn't show consistency in Summer League games and never really did much with the Lakers. His defense was also a real problem, even if his 3-point shooting was electric.
Swider bounced around the NBA following the Lakers releasing him. The forward joined the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons but nothing stuck.
The South Bay Lakers re-acquired Swider a few weeks ago and he has been putting on a show since. In a recent game for South Bay, Swider posted 25 points, five rebounds, and one assist.
Swider also hit six 3-point shot attempts in the game as well, showing his range from distance.
His performance helped South Bay grab a big win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. But his showing could be the start of something.
While the Lakers aren't likely to call Swider up anytime soon, if he can continue to consistently perform like this, he could get a call-up down the line. Even if it comes next season, Swider has the tools to be successful in the NBA.
His ability to knock down shots from distance at a high clip will always intrigue teams but his defense will need to get better. Los Angeles, much like most teams around the NBA, could always use another shooter to help space the floor on offense.
Swider knows the Lakers system well and they know him. It's a good pairing and many fans are happy that he is back with the team, even in the G League.
