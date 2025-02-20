Longtime NBA Forward Leaving Polish Team Following Contract Buyout
This is the time of year for contract buyouts. Right after the trade deadline and following the All-Star break is usually when teams in the NBA start buying players out.
There have already been several buyouts in the NBA. There likely will be some more in the next couple of weeks as players scramble to play for teams who are contending for the playoffs.
The NBA isn't the only league that has contract buyouts this time of year. In a lot of other leagues, this is primetime for some contract buyouts in other leagues because some players are trying to get back into the NBA.
A former NBA player has gotten a buyout from his team in Poland.
Sindarius Thornwell has gotten a buyout from Orlen Zastal Zielona Gora.
Thornwell won't be staying in the Polish league. He got a buyout in order to join the Xinjiang Guanghui Flying Tigers in the Chinese Basketball Association.
Thornwell is trying to get back into the NBA. He hasn't been in the league since 2021 when he played for the Orlando Magic.
He played for the Pelicans and the Clippers while he was in the NBA. Since 2021, he has bounced around various international leagues.
Prior to playing in Poland to start this season, he played in Germany, Turkiye, and Russia. Now, he is going to finish this basketball season by playing in China.
The CBA has always been one of the best basketball leagues in the world. They are either the second-best or the third-best league in the world, behind the NBA.
Thornwell is now 30, so if he is going to have any shot of getting back into the NBA, now would be the time. He needs to put up some good numbers.
Thornwell is hoping to have a big impact on his new team. If he does, he might be able to get an NBA contract next season.
At the very least, he can make himself some money in whatever international league he's going to play in next year. He's still nice player.
While playing in Poland, Thornwell averaged 13 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
