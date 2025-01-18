Adam Silver Admits NBA Understands Fans' Play Style Concerns, 'We'll Tweak It'
There has been a lot of talk about how the NBA game is being played. In recent years, a lot of teams have started playing the same style of basketball.
Threes have been an increased part of the game. In the last 15 years or so, more teams have elected to shoot as many threes as possible.
When those threes aren't being shot, teams try to go to the rim. The entire midrange part of the court is being eliminated by several teams across the NBA.
Pundits have cited this sameness of playing style as one of the reasons that ratings for the NBA have dropped. Fans don't want to watch games that look the same all of the time.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has heard the criticism and understands where it is coming from. He understands the fans' concerns.
Silver took a very definitive stance on playing styles in the NBA, definitely saying they are going to look to make changes.
"As stewards of the game, Joe Dumars leads our competition committee here, we will tweak it, we will correct those issues," Silver said.
Silver understands that the 3-point revolution has rapidly evolved into something different than it did when this started with Stephen Curry launching from everywhere. Now, the NBA has teams launching 50+ threes in a single game.
Silver made it clear that the NBA is not just going to move the 3-point line back immediately. He said that the NBA will need to do a lot of research to determine what the best course of action is.
Another point that Silver made is that moving the line back would lead to the paint being clogged up again, as it was in the 80s and 90s. That's not a very fun version of basketball to watch, either.
This is a complex issue that won't be solved by just one act. It's very hard to get multiple teams in the NBA to change how they want to play basketball.
As a league, the NBA is always looking for ways to improve its product. Taking criticism from the fans and trying to solve problems is exactly what they should do.
