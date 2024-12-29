Ball Around

Ball Around Notes: Bronny Shines Again, G League Star Promoted, Curious Celtics Take

Matt Levine

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James put together another strong effort in one of his more recent G League games. The rookie even had an epic dunk in the contest, showing off his athleticism on the court.

A former All-Star put together an interesting take on the Boston Celtics duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. This got many around the league to wondering where they rank in terms of NBA duos.

Here are some stories to help you catch up on all things from around the basketball world:

