Ball Around Notes: Jaylen Brown Clothing Line, LiAngelo Ball Surprises Fans, More
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has taken his interest in fashion to the next level by sporting his 741 clothing brand at their game against the Atlanta Hawks. The name "741" is a tribute to Brown's hometown in Georgia.
Meanwhile, LiAngelo Ball has become more famous for his music recently instead of his basketball career. Now, he is expected to perform during the game between the NFL divisional game between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders.
Finally, the Toronto Raptors have signed center Orlando Robinson after showcasing excellent play with the Stockton Kings in the G League, averaging 20.5 points, 4.5 total rebounds, four assists, 2.5 blocks, and one steal per game across two games.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world.
