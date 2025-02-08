Ball Around Notes: Kevin Durant Calls Out Kendrick Perkins, LiAngelo Ball's TV Debut, More
Recently, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins garnered attention when he stated that being the best player on a team doesn't make you a leader. However, he prompted confusion when he said that, during his time on the Oklahoma City Thunder, he was the team leader and not Kevin Durant.
Durant has since responded to Perkins comment, saying it's "the craziest s--- I’ve seen this week." Durant received praise for calling Perkins out.
Additionally, the Los Angeles Lakers have signed G League guard Jordan Goodwin to a two-way contract. Goodwin has played with three other teams during his NBA career: the Suns, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Washington Wizards.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world. Click the title to see the entire story:
