Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki to Anchor NBA Coverage on New Amazon Show
With many changes in the way we watch basketball coming after the 2024-25 season, Amazon is looking to attract the best basketball minds to its platform.
So far, they are doing a great job in it, and they just added two of the best basketball players we have seen this century. Former NBA All-Star forwards Blake Griffin and Dirk Nowitzki will join Taylor Rooks on Amazon's NBA studio show.
Amazon signed Nowitzki and Griffin to join Rooks when the platform begins its NBA package later this calendar year.
Amazon will launch its 11-year, nearly $20 billion agreement with the NBA during the 2025-26 season. Rooks will be the host.
Nowitzki and Griffin will join the likes of lead play-by-play caller Ian Eagle. Eagle will be the play-caller for Amazon NBA coverage. Eagle is a nationally known name to NBA fans, as shown by his work on TNT and with the Brooklyn Nets on the YES Network. It has not yet been determined whom Eagle will be paired with.
The platform will broadcast 60 games per season.
While Amazon is doing its best to acquire the best talent, it is far from done, as it needs to add more game-callers and analysts. The streamer has held talks with Hall of Fame shooting guard Dwyane Wade about a position in the studio or game duties sourced briefed on the discussions said.
Wade has been highly sought after, especially after his performance as the analyst during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games for the men's basketball games.
It's unclear whether or not Amazon will stick with the trio of Rooks, Griffin, and Nowitzki in the studio alone. But if they do, Rooks will be joined by two of the best we have seen this century.
Nowitzki is a former NBA champion, 2011 NBA Finals MVP, 2007 NBA MVP, 14-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA First Team member, member of the 50-40-90 club in 2007, and member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.
As for Griffin, he took over the NBA world for a few years during his time as a Los Angeles Clipper. The former No. 1 overall pick in 2009 was a six-time NBA All-Star, five-time All-NBA, 2011 Rookie of the Year, and averaged 19.0 points per game with the Clippers, Detriot Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, and the Boston Celtics.
Amazon has succeeded thus far with the NFL on their platform, and they'll look for the same success in the NBA.
