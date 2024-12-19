Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard Headline Nominees For 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame
The Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025 has released its nominees. Former NBA star forward Carmelo Anthony, star center Dwight Howard, WNBA star Sue Bird, and others were part of the list.
The others on the list include the 2008 United States Olympic Team, Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes, former NBA All-Star Tom Chambers, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, former NBA champion Robert Horry, Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few, former NBA All-Star Shawn Marion, former star guard Penny Hardaway, former big man Bill Laimbeer, and others.
The 2025 class has a ton of star names within the list of nominees and no matter who gets in, the Hall of Fame will be in good hands. With Anthony and Howard headlining this list, both former stars are likely to find themselves being inducted.
The same goes with Bird as she is seen as one of the best players in WNBA history. The Basketball Hall of Fame is an exclusive group of people so each of these nominees should feel honored to be included.
Anthony played 19 seasons in the NBA, making the All-Star team 10 times. During his playing days, he was a prolific scorer who made life extrememly tough on opposing defenses.
The former star played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Los Angeles Lakers. Anthony averaged 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game over his career.
Howard made the All-Star team eight times as a player and won three Defensive Player of the Year awards. His presence on the inside made him one of the more dominant players in recent memory and defenses hated seeing him opposite of them.
The former center won one NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2019-20 season. Howard played for the Orlando Magic, Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and Philadelphia 76ers during his career.
Bird was a four-time WNBA champion and 13-time WNBA All-Star. Regarded as one of the best ever, Bird played her entire career with the Seattle Storm.
Her No. 10 jersey was retired by the Storm following her retirement and she remains the only WNBA player to win titles in three different decades. Bird averaged 11.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists over his career.
Congrats to all the nominees on being selected!
