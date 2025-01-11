Carmelo Anthony Offers Surprising Trade Pitch for Jimmy Butler
The Miami Heat have been in the NBA news cycle for the past few weeks due to star Jimmy Butler requesting a trade out of the organization. Butler was suspended by the Heat due to conduct deemed detrimental to the team and he has been out since.
Many have speculated where the Heat would trade Butler if they decide to part ways with him. Teams such as the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and Houston Rockets have been linked to the six-time All-Star forward.
But one former star offered a new location up for Butler, the Los Angeles Lakers. Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony suggested that Butler join the Lakers to team up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
"Right now? “I’m sending Jimmy to the Lakers’ best-fit Lakers. You got a veteran team, you got veteran guys on your team. Bron knows how to f**k with you, he knows what you gonna bring to the team. They need defense, you could bring that, you bring toughness and you can go get it. Bron don’t want to have to keep going and get it all. Like AD is going out there doing what he’s doing. You put Jimmy alongside!”
Putting Butler on the Lakers would certainly be interesting, especially since he would immediately give them a much better chance to win it all. Pairing him with James and Davis would give Los Angeles a lethal big three to work with and they would be viewed as one of the better teams in the entire NBA.
But the likelihood of Butler going to the Lakers remains very low. Los Angeles only has so many assets to work with and the Heat may want more than they can offer.
Butler has made it clear that he has lost his "joy" in Miami so he wants out. The Lakers may be able to give it back to him but a trade remains to be seen.
Right now, a trade to Los Angeles seems like more of a pipedream but it's certainly intriguing to think about. Butler's suspension with the Heat will end in the coming days and whether he returns to the court in a Miami uniform remains very much up in the air.
