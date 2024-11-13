Cooper Flagg Drafted by Surprising East Team in New ESPN Mock
Although the 2024-25 NBA season is underway, it doesn't mean it is too early to start discussing the 2025 NBA Draft.
With the lack of star power the 2024 NBA Draft produced, the 2025 class is set to be quite the opposite.
The 2025 class has a ton of potential, and one of the better prospects in the past decade, Duke forward Cooper Flagg, highlights it.
Flagg is in his freshman season at Duke and set to be a one-and-done player in college. Once his time at Duke ends, he is expected to declare for the NBA draft, and once that happens, don't expect him to wait long until his name is called in late June 2025.
ESPN draft experts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo delivered their first mock draft of the season, and to no one's surprise, they have Flagg being drafted No. 1 overall by the Washington Wizards.
"Despite needing to sit for chunks of the second half against Maine and Army, Flagg has averaged 15.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. He leads the Blue Devils in the latter three categories, and the passing prowess adds a wrinkle to his athleticism and defense. Even without leading the team in scoring, he’s somehow been as good as advertised. It’d be an upset if he wasn’t the top pick at this point."
Flagg is one of the top prospects not only in this year's draft but in the last decade, and he has not disappointed in his short time at Duke thus far.
In three games, he has averaged 19.0 points per game, 10.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.7 steals in 29.0 minutes of action.
Flagg is the reason Duke is in contention for a national championship this season, and that's no accident.
The Wizards are off to a slow start to the season, with a 2-7 record through the first nine games. Washington is ranked 30th in opponent points per game, 30th in opponent average score margin, and 24th in points per game.
They are near the bottom in many offensive and defensive stats. The Wizards do not have a star player to lean on, but the potential acquisition of Flagg would change their fortunes.
The Wizards are well on their way to the No. 1 pick, and Flagg could be the difference maker for any team who lands that pick months from now.