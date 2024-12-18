Damian Lillard Agrees to Lifetime Adidas Deal
There are very few stars in the NBA who get a signature shoe deal. The NBA is a very competitive business when it comes to the shoe side of things. Most of the time, you have to be an All-NBA caliber player to get a signature shoe. At the very least, you have to be an All-Star.
Even fewer NBA stars get a lifetime contract with a shoe brand. Michael Jordan was the first guy to do it when he ended up getting his own brand of shoe. Other all-time greats have followed in his steps. Coming into this season, there were only three players who had a lifetime shoe contract.
Those players were LeBron James with Nike, Kevin Durant with Nike, and Stephen Curry with Under Armour. Those are three all-time great players who were at one point in the conversation for being the best player in the NBA. You can now add a fourth player to that list.
According to Shams Charnia of ESPN, Damian Lillard has signed a lifetime shoe deal with Adidas. He becomes just the fourth active player to sign a lifetime deal with a shoe company. Lillard has been with Adidas since his NBA career started and he will be with them until it ends, too.
Lillard will now earn over $600 million from his NBA contracts and shoe deals. That doesn't even count the other endorsement deals that he has. Lillard is one of the NBA superstars who moves the needle, so it makes sense that he has made that much money over his career.
The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off winning the NBA Cup. They are focused on winning an NBA Championship now. Lillard has to be happy that this contract is over and he can just solely focus on getting the Bucks higher in the Eastern Conference standings.
Lillard is averaging 25.7 points, 7.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and one steal per game. He's also shooting 45% from the field and 37% from three. It seems like he and Giannis Antetokounmpo have a lot more chemistry this season than they did last year when it was their first year together.
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference right now. If they keep up their level of play, they have a chance to get all the way up to the third seed before the playoffs start.
