Dwight Howard Calls Out Shaq For Failed Promise of Not Criticizing Players
One of the longer fued between former NBA players is that of Dwight Howard and Shaquille O'Neal. The two former centers have had a dislike for one another for a long time, with O'Neal pretty much fueling the beef between the two.
O'Neal has been very critical of Howard in the past and Howard hasn't taken too lightly to it. This has led each other to publically call each other out over different matters.
A few months ago O'Neal and Howard got into a rift, with each taking shots at one another. This led to the NBA world paying close attention as the former stars battled it out.
Eventually, O'Neal said that he wouldn't criticize players any longer and everything seemed to calm itself down.
But just when it seemed like the beef had died down, O'Neal mentioned Howard's name once again. This came after former NBA star Charles Barkley called out O'Neal's legacy with the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic.
Barkley said that O'Neal was the third-best center in the history of the Lakers while also saying he is the second-best in the history of the Magic. O'Neal used this moment to call out Barkley and Howard since he would be ranked ahead of O'Neal on both teams in Barkley's assessment.
“I’ve got more rings than you and [Dwight Howard] combined. And Wilt. I got more rings than all of y’all.”
Due to O'Neal mentioning Howard again, the former center took to social media to react. It was a very simple response from Howard and he called O'Neal out for breaking his promise.
O'Neal simply couldn't help himself and took another shot at Howard, even if his message was directed at Barkley. It seems that this rubbed Howard the wrong way and it remains to be seen if this will reignite the feud between the stars.
