Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony Headline Finalists For 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame
The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced 189 nominees for the class of 2025. Now, they have taken this list of players, coaches, teams, referees, and contributors and narrowed it down to 17 names.
The biggest names in this group of finalists are forward Carmelo Anthony, center Dwight Howard, and guard Sue Bird.
Anthony was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft and would continue to play in the league until 2022. In that time, he played with the Nuggets, the New York Knicks, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets, the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
During his NBA tenure, Anthony was a 10-time NBA All-Star and named to the All-NBA Second Team twice, the All-NBA Third Team four times, and the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. He led the league in scoring in 2013.
Howard was selected with the first overall pick of the 2004 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. In his NBA career, he would also play for the Lakers, Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and Philadelphia 76ers.
During his near 20 years in the NBA, Howard was an eight-time NBA All-Star and was named to the All-NBA First Team five times, the All-NBA Second Team once, and the All-NBA Third Team twice. He also won the NBA championship with the Lakers in 2020.
Howard led the NBA in rebounding in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2013 and led the league in blocks in 2009 and 2010.
Bird was the first overall pick of the 2002 WNBA Draft and played in the league until 2022. She spent her entire WNBA tenure with the Seattle Storm.
In the 20 years she played, Bird was a 13-time WNBA All-Star, named to five All-WNBA First Teams, named to three All-WNBA Second teams, and led the WNBA in assists in 2005, 2009, and 2016. She was a WNBA champion in 2004, 2010, 2018, and 2020.
Other first-time nominees include Sylvia Fowles, Maya Moore, Billy Donovan, Mark Few, Danny Crawford, and Micky Arison.
Here are all the finalists for the 2025 Class of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame:
Players
Carmelo Anthony
Sylvia Fowles
Maya Moore
Dwight Howard
Sue Bird
Jennifer Azzi
Buck Williams
Molly Bolin
Marques Johnson
Dušan Ivković
Coaches
Billy Donovan
Mark Few
Jerry Welsh
Referees
Danny Crawford
Contributors
Micky Arison
Tal Brody
Teams
2008 U.S. Olympic men's basketball team
