Dwight Howard Responds to Shaquille O'Neal's Social Media Title Diss
The social media feud between Dwight Howard and Shaquille O'Neal is still well underway.
After O'Neal responded to Howard's message of a potential boxing match between the two, Howard clapped back at O'Neal the only way he knew how.
"my bad I didn’t read the rulebook," Howard tweeted.
O'Neal then went on to say this in response.
"If you woulda read it ,noticed it says Nba vs Nfl with that being said you can box a Nfl guy and then if u win, then u can get The jones of the big man #thegoat #onlyonesuperman, u wait til im fifty to challenge me that’s funny just join the show and let’s whoop some nfl guys. And if u make it to the hall of fame then well do it."
Howard then responded by saying, "Fair."
It's clear that no love has been lost between these two all-time greats.
The feud between the two goes back to their playing days, as many compared to the two. The trajectories of their careers were even the same as both were drafted by the Orlando Magic No. 1 overall, and they both ended up winning title(s) with the Lakers.
Howard and O'Neal dominated in their respective eras, but Howard may have struck a nerve during the 2008 All-Star Weekend in New Orleans when Howard appeared in the Slam Dunk contest in a Superman T-shirt and cape.
O'Neal was given the nickname Superman long before Howard came into the picture. That was the start of this long feud, which is already over a decade old.
The rivalry started there, and since then, O'Neal has taken many jabs at Howard as an analyst on 'Inside the NBA' on TNT. Whether it's on TV, Twitter, or podcasts, it's clear that O'Neal can not get over his feud with Howard.
However, this time, Howard stuck his nose in O'Neal's business in this instance. Nonetheless, the two will always be linked to each other for better or worse.
O'Neal is arguably the greatest basketball player of all time. He is a four-time NBA champion, 2000 NBA MVP, three-time Finals MVP, 15-time All-Star, and eight-time first-team All-NBA selection.
As for Howard, he is well on his way to Springfield as he is an NBA champion, eight-time All-Star, five-time first-team All-NBA, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and two-time blocks leader.
