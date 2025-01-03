Former 17-Year NBA Vet Advocates for Warriors to Trade Draymond Green
The NBA trade deadline is just around the corner with teams starting to position themselves to make big moves. At this point in the year, most teams understand whether they are contenders or not and will use that to justify their decisions.
One team that is expected to be very active at the trade deadline is the Golden State Warriors. The team believes that if they surround star guard Steph Curry with more talent, they can win another title.
Golden State has been looking around the league for another complimentary star. They have a few solid trade assets to work with but one former guard believes that they should move four-time NBA champion Draymond Green.
Former Sixth Man of the Year winner Lou Williams appeared on FanDuel’s ‘Run it Back’ recently, and declared the former champion as “tradeable”.
“I think he is [tradeable]. Feels like he’s included in it. “He’s a very realistic pro. That’s what I’ve loved about Draymond Green ever since he became this dynamic personality once they started winning championships. “He’s always been realistic with expectations and what’s expected of them as a team…At this point, with everything they’ve been able to do as an organization, you can see they’re going in the wrong direction as far as trying to compete for championships.”
If the Warriors were to trade Green, it would be a complete culture shock type of move. But a trade of Green has been discussed previously and the Warriors could use his salary to net a strong player.
The veteran forward has played in 29 games for the Warriors this season and has averaged 8.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game. Green has maintained his dominant stance on the defensive end of the floor.
Any team could use his services but it would take a lot for the Warriors to finally move on from him. Green has been one of the more important pieces to the organization over the last decade and it has resulted in four NBA titles for Golden State.
If they were to trade him, Golden State would likely try to help him pick a place to land. It remains to be seen how this will all transpire but Golden State seems to be big game hunting at this time.
