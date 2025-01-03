Former 17-Year NBA Vet Advocates for Warriors to Trade Draymond Green

Draymond Green is tradable 👀



"He's a very realistic pro. That's what I've loved about Draymond Green ever since he became this dynamic personality once (the Warriors) started winning championships." - @TeamLou23



📺 https://t.co/BcnH1ZEvT6@MichelleDBeadle | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/jMHnTsmBz9