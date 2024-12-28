Former All-Star Ranks Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Among NBA Duos
Former NBA All-Star point guard Jeff Teague is never shy about expressing his thoughts. His podcast, Club 520, has been one of the best NBA podcasts this past year due to Teague's storytelling and his ability to make those laugh.
His podcast is enjoyable to watch, and while that is the case, there is also some serious hoop talk. Teague's latest podcast has him ranking the best duos in the league thus far. While there are many top duos to choose from, Teague went with his former star teammates from the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
In a discussion regarding the top duos, Teague agrees with his co-host and calls Tatum and Brown the best duo after forgetting to mention them earlier in his episode.
"My fault, I disrespected my boys," said Teague. "Yeah, I disrespected y'all, my fault. See they are so good they you forget about them, it just be easy for them. They have so many other players that step up and play well, you forget, like Derrick White, who got a fan club, and Jrue Holiday, who got a fan club."
This is not the first time he has shown love or had one of the duos back. In the summer after the 2024 Paris Olympics, Teague was the most vocal about Tatum's lack of playing time. He noted that Tatum was the only player on the national roster to make the First Team All-NBA, which proved how disrespectfully Team USA treated the Celtics champion.
“Jayson Tatum, oh he's done with the Olympics,” Teague said. “He's never gonna play again. … [Team USA] already told Jaylen Brown he wasn't elite, so he's already on a revenge tour right? They gonna come out on bulls**t. And now [Team USA] is telling Jayson Tatum he's the worst player out of all the elites, pretty much. All the top players in the league on the Olympic team [Team USA] telling [Tatum] he's the worst one? … Only one on the roster this year to make First Team All-NBA.”
Teague is not only saying all this because he was teammates with them, but Brown and Tatum's resumes speak for themselves. Both have reached the highest pinnacles together and made Boston the gold standard of the NBA in their time together.
Since they have been together, they have never missed the playoffs and made deep runs in the playoffs.
More Ball Around: Watch Bronny James Pull Off Epic Dunk With South Bay Lakers