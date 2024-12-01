Former NBA Champion Reveals What Separates Warriors' Steph Curry From Other Stars
The NBA has seen plenty of star players come through the league over time. Each brought their own style to the table and they are remembered for it.
But there are only a few who transcend what the game of basketball truly is. One of those who has accomplished that feat is Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry.
Curry helped transform the NBA into what it is today. Due to his incredible shooting abilities, the NBA shifted from an inside-outside style of game to an outside-in game.
The emphasis on 3-point shooting in the modern-day NBA is directly related to Curry and the Warriors. Curry has won four NBA titles and two MVP honors.
But according to a former NBA champion and teammate of Curry, his accomplishments on the court aren't what make him stand out. Instead, it's how he goes about being a superstar and the humility that he brings.
Former forward Andre Igoudala gave his thoughts.
"I'll never forget what DeMarcus Cousins said, 'You are the only superstar that I've ever seen who has not asked for anything. You don't want anything; you don't want the day off; you don't want any special treatment; you don't ask for anything,'" Iguodala said. "And Steph's just like, 'I don't know, this is just regular; I just like playing basketball with y'all; this is just normal. So I like this is just normal, so he's setting the tone; people don't understand that sets the tone; when your best player can set the tone in that way, everyone else just follows, and obviously, you're building the right pieces around it; you got to get lucky."
"I think it needs to start from the top; I put Tim Duncan in that category. Steph Curry, I got to think through historically any other guys who won four more championships, three or more championships, and they were the best players on the team, and ego and persona weren't a part of their DNA, and so when people came in, once you start building a dynasty, you start building great teams. Now you get really good talent who are willing to accept loss to change the perception of their careers," Iguodala said.
Curry still has a few years left to go before he likely retires. If he can get another title or two during that time, he could cement his legacy as one of the best players ever.
We may not ever see a star like Curry again in our lifetimes but he has taken everything in stride and given his all to the game of basketball.
