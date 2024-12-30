Former NBA First Round Pick Drawing Interest From Multiple Suitors Around League
Former NBA star guard and first-round draft pick Lonnie Walker IV is drawing interest from many NBA teams as the new year approaches.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, five teams are interested in the scoring guard, including the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, and Boston Celtics. These five teams are said to be potential suitors for Walker.
The 26-year-old is currently playing in the EuroLeague for the Zalgiris Kaunas. However, a clause in his contract allows him to join an NBA team by the Feb. 18 deadline.
The likelihood of Walker joining an NBA team is pretty high, especially considering the number of teams that have their eye on him. The last we saw of Walker in the NBA was the 2023-24 season with the Brooklyn Nets.
In his lone season in Brooklyn, he averaged 9.7 points per game, 2.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.6 steals while shooting 42 percent from the field and 38 percent from three in 58 games and 17.4 minutes of action.
Prior to taking his talents overseas, he spent this past preseason with the Celtics. Walker was unable to get a guaranteed contract over the summer but signed an Exhibit-10-day deal with the Celtics in August.
Shortly after the end of the 2024 preseason, the Celtics decided to waive him.
Overall, Walker has been solid in his NBA career, averaging 9.8 points per game in 322 career games, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. He is a career 42 percent shooter from the field and 35 percent from behind the arc.
The Pennsylvania native was selected by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft out of the University of Miami. While Walker is playing well overseas, the NBA is still his goal.
A few weeks ago, Walker said the NBA is still his priority.
"The NBA is still my priority," he said.
"But I don't know how everything will turn out. If I stay in the EuroLeague, then I will just try to make the best out of it.
"Every game is important here, every possession is important. This is real basketball and there is no time to rest or complain. I really like it. If the opportunity presents itself to return to the NBA, I will be happy; if I stay in the Euroleague, I will be happy too," he stressed."
Walker and the NBA teams have a little over a month before they can decide whether to bring him in.
