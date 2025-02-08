Former NBA Forward Believes Trae Young Should Leave Hawks
The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, with many star players switching teams. It was one of the more wild trade deadlines in recent memory and the entire landscape of the league moving forward has shifted a little bit.
But one player who has consistently been in trade discussions wasn't moved. That would be star point guard Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks.
Atlanta has been staying in the middle of the pack out in the Eastern Conference for years and it has made people speculate about his future there. Forward NBA forward Chandler Parsons is advocating for Young to leave the Hawks and head to a team that can help him win right away.
"With the right teammates, we're talking about Trae Young like a top-3, top-5 point guard and finally put the respect on his name that he got when he first came into the league."
With the Hawks not really going anywhere, Young could ask out this summer. The team traded away a few quality players at the trade deadline, making it even more likely that his time in Atlanta could be coming to an end soon.
NBA insider Chris Haynes also reported shortly after the trade deadline ended that the status of Young with the Hawks moving forward is "murky".
"That guy is a fierce competitor. He wants to win. I'm gonna say it, he wants to win so the direction of the Hawks is very unique considering they know where he stands and what he wants to accomplish."
Since entering the NBA years ago, Young has emerged as one of the better young guards. While his defense is still a work in progress, the Hawks guard can score with the best of them that the league has to offer.
Young took the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021 but the team hasn't been back since. Atlanta has gone backward and they are consistently not in contention for a title.
This could see Young leave the team this offseason and join a squad that is more ready to win right now. It remains to be seen what Young will do but it feels like it could be his time to be traded.
