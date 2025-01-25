Former NBA Guard Lonnie Walker Loves 'Hostile' Environment Greek Fans Bring
Lonnie Walker IV enjoyed a six-year NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs for four seasons, and one year each with the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets.
The six-foot-four guard is playing in his first season as a member of the Zalgiris Kaunas, a Lithuanian EuroLeague team.
In the midst of a 14-points-per-game season, he recently made comments about the vast differences of an away game in Athens, versus that of anything he has previously seen in North America.
His squad from Kaunas traveled to Greece to take on Panathinaikos Athens and Walker noted how memorable this game was, despite an 89-76 loss.
"Greece is definitely...one of my more favorable away games. The environment, how hostile it is, how engaged the fans are, one of one for sure. For surely, I enjoyed myself I love the fan base. I loved the tenacity and how everyone's going so it was definitely one to remember."
Despite the rambunctious crowd, Walker led his team with 19 points and added four rebounds, but possibly due to the atmosphere, also led his team with five turnovers.
The Panathinaikos team of Athens had a few familiar faces in the lineup like NBA veterans Kendrick Nunn, Wenyen Gabriel, Juan Hernangomez, Jerian Grant, and Cedi Osman.
Nunn shot a game-high 26 points, and dished five assists.
Two-time National Championship-winning college basketball coach Rick Pitino even praised the passionate fans on the atmosphere at OAKA, the home of Panathinaikos, calling it, "by far the best of any place, any arena, in any league."
Walker is only 26-years-old and a former No. 18 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. During his six NBA seasons, Walker averaged 9.8 points,1.5 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game. Although he seems to be loving the passionate fans of the EuroLeague, a return to NBA play should never be ruled out.
Walker's contract includes an option for him to be bought out by an NBA team if they do so by Feb. 18, 2025. The total price of the potential buyout would be $450,000.
