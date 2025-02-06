Former NBA Star Could See Giannis Antetokounmpo Land With Bulls
The current NBA trade deadline has been one of the more wild ones in recent memory. We have seen all sorts of star players be traded and switch teams already.
This has got many to wonder about which stars could be next to switch teams, even via free agency. Former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins appeared on Run It Back and discussed what he believed could happen with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
""As his teammate I learned there's always truth in his humor...if the Bucks don't work out, I could absolutely see him in Chicago."
This thought from Cousins comes on the heels of Antetokounmpo commenting about the future of European stars in the NBA. After the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Luka Doncic, Antetokounmpo had some interesting comments about it all.
"Now that a European will be, I believe, the face of the Lakers, this is something new for Europe. It's never happened before....now I just love it. You know what I want? I want Luka to the Lakers. I want Jokic to the Knicks. I want all the Europeans to go to all the big markets to see something incredible. This is what I want. This is my dream."
While it remains to be seen what will happen with Antetokounmpo, he is currently focused on helping the Bucks win another title. Antetokounmpo and co-star Damian Lillard have helped Milwaukee turn things around this season and they will be a tough out come playoff time.
Antetokounmpo spoke about his future before the season started as well.
“If we don’t win this year, would you get fired?” Antetokounmpo asked the staffer. “Do you have it in the back of your mind, like, ‘[What] if this year doesn’t go well?’ Yeah, if we don’t win a championship, I might get traded. Yeah, this is the job we live. This is the world we’re living in. It’s everybody.”
His future in Milwaukee remains up in the air, especially with the majority of the core around him being older. The Bucks will have to get creative to add more talent, otherwise, we could see Antetokounmpo bolt to another team in a few seasons.
More Ball Around news:
Shaquille O'Neal Has Surprising Take on Who Won Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Trade
Kenyon Martin Believes Nikola Jokic Will Be Top 10 NBA Player of All Time
Carmelo Anthony Warns Jimmy Butler to 'Chill Out' Amid Trade Drama
Patrick Beverley 'Ruled Out' by Israeli team Until Further Notice: Report
Charles Barkley Gives Brutally Honest Take About Mavericks Trading For Anthony Davis
Paul Pierce Doesn't See LeBron James, Luka Doncic Pairing Working Out