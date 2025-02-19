G League Star Signing 10-Day Contract With Brooklyn Nets
Former No. 7 overall pick Killian Hayes will be making his way up to the Brooklyn Nets, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
After four seasons with the Detroit Pistons upon his 2020 Draft selection, Hayes had been spending the 2024-25 season with the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn's G League affiliate.
In 13 regular season games for Long Island, Hayes has been stuffing the stat sheet, putting up 21 points, 8.3 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.8 steals per game.
Despite just being 23 years old, Hayes is looking for a career renaissance of sorts, and Brooklyn may just be the best place to do it.
The Nets are currently 20-34, which is good for the No. 12 seed in a top-heavy Eastern Conference. Assuming Hayes' G League numbers translate, his 21 points per game would put him at second on the team behind Cam Thomas' 24.7 points average.
It is unrealistic given the talent shift from the G League to the NBA, but Hayes is showing that he can at least be a productive player on a team looking for a play-in spot. In Brooklyn's final 28 games, the former first-round pick can prove to be a spark off the bench and show that he is still deserving of an NBA roster spot.
Another benefit of Hayes proving himself on the Nets is that he fits the timeline to grow with this relatively young team. Assuming he is the same player after being called up, which seems likely given his strong G League season, Hayes can hope to find a spot on NBA rosters for years to come.
In his four seasons with the Detroit Pistons, Hayes averaged 8.1 points, 5.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. His career shooting average from the field has a lot of room for improvement at 38 percent, but the 23-year-old will likely do whatever he needs to stay in Brooklyn longer than his 10-day deal.
