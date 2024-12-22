Hall of Fame Nominee Penny Hardaway Reveals Surprising NBA Mount Rushmore
Four-time NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway Jr. made a compelling argument for his NBA “Mount Rushmore” during a guest appearance on Golden State Warriors’s Draymond Green podcast The Draymond Green Show. He voiced his opinion on several hot topics including the new culture of the NBA, and whether or not he would be successful in today’s league.
When asked who was on Hardaway’s Mount Rushmore, he confidently named NBA Legends Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O’Neal. He openly discussed his reasoning for each specific player, leaving lots of room open for rebuttal from fans and commentators.
For obvious reasons, Michael Jordan and LeBron James made the cut. Both players are in continuous conversation about who the greatest basketball player of all time is. Jordan, who many still regard as the “G.O.A.T.” is undefeated in the NBA Finals winning the title six times with the Chicago Bulls. He also boasts an impressive five NBA MVPs and has a number of iconic clutch performances that will forever live on in NBA history.
As for James, we are still witnessing his greatness in year 21. His longevity and commitment to elevating his game after such an extensive career is unmatched. He is the standard of excellence, winning four NBA championships, four MVPs, and breaking a number of records including the NBA scoring title and most recently most minutes played record.
At 39-years-old, James has been able to adapt to the evolution of the NBA. He’s stepped into new roles in the later years of his career, and still finding ways to be productive, even dominant, on both ends of the floor.
Although James should be an automatic selection on anyone’s basketball Mount Rushmore, some fans could make the argument James’ record in the NBA Finals hinders him from being regarded as the NBA’s best four players ever.
Another popular addition to Hardaways Mount Rushmore is the late Kobe Bryant. Bryant delivers five NBA championships, two Finals MVP’s, an 81-point performance, and the “Mamba mentality” which took the basketball world by storm, demonstrating Bryant’s passion for the game and love of hard work.
Although Bryant is one of the most accomplished players in NBA history, some fans could make the argument his career is almost identical to Jordan’s, and ultimately is overshadowed by the success of the Chicago legend.
Finally, O’Neal is an option that could go either way for fans. Hardaway believes the former Laker center elevated the game for big men, showcasing a level of dominance that’s yet to be duplicated. Despite having four championships and three MVPs, the argument regarding O’Neal’s consistency over the years could be made. Other critics could make the argument that he isn’t nearly as versatile as other NBA bigs have demonstrated in the past.
