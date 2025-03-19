LaVar Ball Reveals Harrowing Details on Leg Amputation
A few years ago, Lavar Ball was getting a lot of attention in NBA circles. He was saying some outlandish things about his son Lonzo Ball right before he was going to be a top pick in the NBA Draft.
Some of the things were more than a father being confident in the abilities of his son and trying to talk him up. In fact, some of his talk was turning NBA teams off from wanting Lonzo.
Ultimately, Lonzo was the second overall pick in the 2017 draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. He now plays for the Bulls and isn't quite the same player he was because of knee injuries.
Ball toned some things down when LaMelo Ball was getting ready to be drafted. He ended up being the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has already been an All-Star.
Since then, we haven't heard much from Ball. He has been much more quiet, especially after the failure of Big Baller Brand, a shoe company he started in conjunction with Lonzo being drafted.
A few weeks ago, it was revealed that Ball had to have his foot amputated. Speaking out for the first time since it happened, he gave some harrowing details about what led up to that medical procedure.
Ball had three surgeries and four blood transfusions following diabetic complications. Ultimately, that's what led to having his leg amputated.
During this terrible time, he mentioned that his sons helped him get through it. He was happy that they were all together and there for him.
That includes LiAngelo Ball, who had his song "Tweaker" become a hit in NBA locker rooms, which led to more of the general public start listening to it.
Ball is in good spirits now following the ordeal, which is good to see. No matter what outlandish things he's said in the past, he doesn't deserve to have something like this happen to him.
Ball will continue to fight. His sons will also help him adjust to his new lifestyle following the amputation.
