LeBron James Business Partner Raising $5 Billion to Launch Rival International Basketball League
While the NBA is the focus of most basketball fans, there are multiple basketball leagues and clubs throughout the world, with EuroLeague being the most prominent.
Still, the NBA seems to be the standard as to which most other basketball organizations are judged. That being said, it looks like some investors are trying to change that.
According to a report from Gillian Tan, Matthew Monks, and Michell F. Davis of Bloomberg, a group of investors advised by Maverick Carter, friend and business partner of modern basketball legend LeBron James, is looking to raise $5 billion in order to form an international basketball league that could rival the NBA.
Per the article, some of the backers for the project include "wealthy individuals and institutional investors such as sovereign wealth funds, according to people who asked to not be identified as the information is private."
Names that were mentioned as backers were Skype co-founder Geoff Prentice, former Facebook executive Grady Burnett and SC Holdings, an investment firm led by Jason Stein and Daniel Haimovic.
According to the article, the league would comprise of six men's teams and six women's teams. Games would be played in eight cities around the world with teams spending two weeks in each city.
This rotation is modeled to be similar to the schedule of Formula 1 races. The article also stated that one of the markets for the international league would be Singapore.
There are definitely parts of this pitch that are interesting, most notably that his will be a league that looks to include men's and women's teams, giving both an equal platform.
Also, the global aspect could potentially be huge. Basketball is incredibly popular internationally, and could lead to massive marketing opportunities and introductions to players from outside their markets.
However, the most curious part of this proposal is the inclusion of Maverick Carter and his ties with LeBron James. While it may look immediately like this means the duo are somehow connected to this new league, the article specifically mentions that Carter is only an advisor.
Since their aren't too many deals regarding the league itself, there are still plenty of questions in the air. Still, it's exciting to think of an international basketball league that could potentially go toe-to-toe with the NBA.
