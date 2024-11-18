Legendary NBA Coach Pat Riley Getting Statue Outside Lakers Arena
Los Angeles Lakers legendary head coach Pat Riley is finally getting a status put outside Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers made the announcement that Riley will join the other legends on Star Plaza outside the stadium.
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss released a statement on the big decision.
“Pat is a Lakers icon,” said Jeanie Buss. “His professionalism, commitment to his craft and game preparation paved the way for the coaching we see across the league today. My dad recognized Pat’s obsession and ability to take talented players and coalesce them into a championship team. The style of basketball Pat and the Lakers created in the 80s is still the blueprint for the organization today: an entertaining and winning team.”
Riley helped the Lakers win four NBA titles during his time as the head coach. He is a massive part of the history of the Lakers organization so the team is honoring him with this statue.
Being the leading person for the Showtime Lakers, Riley had to navigate through some adversity and strong personalities. But he came out the other side stronger and has been known as one of the more influential basketball minds in league history.
The veteran tallied a record of 533-194 in the regular season with Los Angeles and a 102-47 record in the playoffs. He coached the Lakers for nine seasons, winning 50-plus games in each of them.
Former star Magic Johnson was a massive fan of Riley as he helped shape the Lakers offense with his innovative methods. Riley was famous for his demeanor, never letting a game get him in over his head.
He has been a member of the Miami Heat organization in multiple roles since the mid-1990s, helping their franchise find success. Riley helped the Heat win its first-ever NBA title in 2006 as the head coach.
The veteran has been serving in the front office of late, helping Miami win two more titles in 2021 and 2013. The team also has reached the NBA Finals twice in the last five years.
While the team hasn't been able to win the ultimate prize, Riley has had his fingerprints all over the organization. Earlier this year, the Heat honored Riley by changing the name of their court to the Pat Riley Court.
Riley has been part of the basketball world for a long time and is getting more recognition with this statue.
More Ball Around: Shaquille O'Neal Throws Shade at Dwight Howard, Continuing Longtime Beef