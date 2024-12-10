Lonnie Walker Appears to Throw Subtle Shade at the Current NBA Playstyle
Former NBA guard and first-round pick Lonnie Walker IV has seemed to throw shade at the NBA.
The former guard, who is now playing in the EuroLeague, discussed the difference between the NBA and where he is currently. While he isn't in the NBA, but deserves to be, Walker threw some shade on the current play style of the NBA, saying that 'it's real basketball over here.'
"Everyone is smart here, nobody plays the wrong way. It's real basketball over here. It's not like you have 1 or 2 players who just take all the shots."
Walker didn't mince any words when he was a guest on the Triple Threat Show podcast, hosted by Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz forward Chima Moneke and journalists Dionysis Aravantinos and Giorgos Efkarpidis.
He discussed many things in an almost 1.5-hour conversation, including the NBA. Walker recently signed a deal with Zalgiris Kaunas of the EuroLeague.
The 26-year-old last played in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2023-24 season. Prior to taking his talents overseas, he spent this past preseason with the Celtics. Walker was unable to get a guaranteed contract over the summer but signed an Exhibit-10-day deal with the Celtics in August.
Shortly after the end of the 2024 preseason, the Celtics decided to waive him.
In the interview, he also spoke about how he ended up with the team he currently represents.
"At the beginning of the summer, I was almost sure that I would get an offer from the NBA. But it didn't happen, the phone didn't ring, it was already August, and the phone was still silent," Walker said.
"After all the trades in the NBA, you either get big money or a minimum contract, there is no middle ground," he explained.
Although Walker is impressed with the EuroLeague's style of play, he would still jump at the opportunity to play in the NBA if it arose.
"The NBA is still my priority," he conceded.
"But I don't know how everything will turn out. If I stay in the EuroLeague, then I will just try to make the best out of it.
"Every game is important here, every possession is important. This is real basketball and there is no time to rest or complain. I really like it. If the opportunity presents itself to return to the NBA, I will be happy; if I stay in the Euroleague, I will be happy too," he stressed."
"I have reached a point in my life where I just want to be the best version of myself, no matter where. I have to go forward and try to become a champion -- whether that's in the EuroLeague or the NBA."
Walker has the option to leave the Lithuanian powerhouse and return to the NBA for a buyout until Feb. 19.
