Magic Should Call Mac McClung Up Following 46-Point Explosion in G League
The Osceola Magic have one of the most famous G League players on their roster. Mac McClung has been in each of the last three Slam Dunk Contests and has become a fan favoirte.
McClung wants to be known for more than that, though. He has a dream of getting a permanent spot on an NBA roster with some team in the league.
McClung had exploded for 46 points in a recent G League game. That's the kind of scoring that any team in the NBA would love to have on their roster, especially coming off the bench.
It's time that the Orlando Magic called McClung up after that performance. The Magic are eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, but they can use all of the offense they can get.
Orlando has had issues scoring the ball all season long. Adding someone like McClung off the bench would give them more options during the play-in game and for the final few games of the regular season.
The Magic need to figure out what they are going to do with McClung. He is 26 years old, so he wants to get a shot in the NBA as soon as possible.
McClung is in his prime and has shown in the G League that he can score and he can create a decent amount as well. He could be a rotation piece.
While in the G League, he is averaging almost 23 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game this season. That is exactly the kind of player that the Magic can use if they want to get serious about making the playoffs.
If they want to have a better chance at winning some close games, they need someone who provides instant offense. McClung is probably the best option they will get this late in the season.
McClung has gotten short stints in the NBA before, but he obviously hasn't been able to stick with a team long-term. Orlando should make the decision to bring him up right now.
