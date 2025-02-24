Michael Jordan Son Sees Arrest Charges Reportedly Changed
Earlier this month, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan was arrested for for driving under the influence, drug possession, and resisting arrest. He was booked into Orlando, Florida's Orange County Jail according to TMZ.
But now the charges for Marcus Jordan have been changed. Instead of having cocaine in his possession, it has now been changed to ketamine according to Complex.
According to TMZ, the police did a field test on the substance and it initially tested positive for cocaine. However, upon more testing over time with the substance, it became clear that it was actually ketamine.
Marcus now has updated charges for this arrest, including ketamine possession, DUI combined with property damage, and resisting arrest. NBC News reported that officers discovered his vehicle on railroad tracks and that Marcus attempted to flee the scene moments before officers arrived.
According to those on scene, Marcus smelled of alcohol and got aggressive with the officers. He also reportedly refused a breathalyzer as well.
Marcus also tried to get out of the charges by bringing up his father to the officers.
"Bro," he told one of the officers. "I'm Marcus Jordan. I'm Michael Jordan's son. I'm not doing anything wrong. I'm just trying to get home. And I made a wrong turn. OK?"
"And," he continued, "clearly, we would just like to get our car off of the f***ing train tracks which we were not trying to be on."
This was not his first run-in with the law. Marcus was investigated by the Nevada Gaming Control Board upon claiming he spent $50,000 at Las Vegas nightclubs as an underage sophomore in 2010, according to The Orlando Sentinel.
Neither Marcus nor Michael has commented on the situation. We will likely learn more about this incident as time goes on.
