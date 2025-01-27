Multi-Time NBA All-Star Attempting Comeback, Signs in G League
Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas looks to be attempting a comeback to the NBA once again. Thomas has signed in the G League with the Salt Lake City Stars, the affiliate of the Utah Jazz.
NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news on social media of his potential return.
"Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas is pursuing another NBA return, signing into the G League and rejoining the Utah Jazz's Salt Lake City affiliate, sources tell ESPN. Last season, Thomas averaged 33 points in four G League games en route to a call up to the Suns."
Thomas is most known for his stint with the Boston Celtics years ago. The veteran guard saw great success with Boston, making two NBA All-Star teams during his time there.
For a brief moment, Thomas was one of the best players in the entire NBA. Despite his size, he used it to his advantage and was able to dominate NBA defenses.
He helped Boston advance to the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2017 season, the first time that the Celtics had been since 2012. However, this is where everything went downhill as Thomas suffered a bad hip injury and Boston ended up being eliminated by the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers.
Thomas finished fifth in the NBA MVP voting that season, showing off his talent. The guard averaged 28.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game for the Celtics.
But after his injury, Thomas was never the same. His career started to spiral downward and he played in no more than 17 games over the next three seasons.
In addition to his injuries, Thomas started to have beef with the Celtics. He felt that Boston didn't treat him well despite everything he gave to the team and there has been a common stigma attached to the Celtics that has stayed to this day.
But Thomas moved on and was traded to the Cavaliers. However, his injury was debilitating and he couldn't fully shake it.
Thomas ended up being moved to the Los Angeles Lakers, playing in 17 games, and averaging 15.6 points per contest. The veteran has also played for the Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets, and Phoenix Suns.
It remains to be seen if his comeback will happen but it seems that Thomas hasn't given up on his dream just yet.
