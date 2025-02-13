Patrick Beverley Leaving Hapoel Tel-Aviv: Report
Three-time NBA All-Defensive Team point guard Patrick Beverley is now a free agent.
The 36-year-old has mutually agreed to a termination of his contract with Israeli club Hapoel Tel Aviv, reports BasketNews.
Beverley himself confirmed the news on his official X account.
"Def a vibe. Tel aviv was great. fans were great. coach was great. Isreal was great🙏🏾 had so much fun here. thanks for everything. yalla Hapoel ❤️❤️," Beverley wrote.
This news isn't entirely surprising, given recent events.
Per BasketNews, Beverley was recently suspended by Hapoel Tel Aviv, after making fun of head coach Dimitris Itoudis on social media. He ultimately did not suit up for another game with the franchise after his suspension.
The 6-foot-2 pro had been playing in his first season abroad since 2011-12. Now, he is free to join an NBA contender heading into the home stretch of the 2024-25 season. He split last year between the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.
Over a 12-year career in the NBA (so far) out of the University of Arkansas, Beverley appeared in 666 regular season contests (518 starts), averaging 8.3 points on .413/.371/.760 shooting splits, 4.1 boards, 3.4 dimes, 1.1 swipes and 0.5 rejections a night.
Beverley did the most damage with the Houston Rockets and L.A. Clippers, where he was a core starter on multiple playoff squads. He also suited up for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, and his hometown Chicago Bulls, prior to his 2023-24 run with the 76ers and Bucks.
As his athleticism diminished and he saw himself limited to minimum contracts, Beverley looked to explore opportunities abroad. He linked up with Hapoel Tel Aviv last summer.
In 14 EuroCup games for Hapoel Tel Aviv this year, Beverley averaged 10.7 points on .410/.353/.968 shooting splits, 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals across 24.4 minutes a night. In nine IBSL contests, Beverley averaged 9.4 points while slashing .492/.405/.750, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals a game.
