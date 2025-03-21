Savannah James Breaks Silence on LeBron, Bronny, Stephen A Smith Drama
Over the past few weeks, a lot of the focus from the NBA world has been on the drama between longtime NBA analyst Stephen A Smith and Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James. James confronted Smith at a recent Lakers home over previous comments made about his son Bronny.
James was mad at Smith for how he spoke about his son and used this moment to talk to him as a father. Smith wasn't angry about it and understood where he was coming from.
However, it turned into a whole thing and drama started being created. It has been a few weeks since the incident took place and Smith recently acknowledged that he was wrong for his comments following a career game from Bronny.
Bronny's mom, Savannah finally broke her silence regarding the entire matter. Savannah took to social media to let her feelings be known.
“Mean what you say, and say what you mean 💕🫶🏾” was posted on a block quote of Bronny talking about all the critics that have gone after him this season.
Savannah was trolling Smith in this post and seemed to enjoy doing so. She doesn't always comment on matters of Bronny but when she does, she makes it intentional.
Bronny has been building himself up all season long and it finally translated to success in a game. The Lakers had most of their core group of players out with injury and this provided Bronny a chance to play 30 minutes.
The rookie dropped 17 points, three rebounds, five assists, and one block in the game. While the Lakers did lose, it was a strong showing from Bronny all around.
The rookie has been going back and forth between the NBA and the G League as he continues his development process. Bronny has shown out in the G League and the Lakers have to be encouraged at his growth over the year.
If Bronny continues to play well, the Lakers could eventually put him into the rotation.
