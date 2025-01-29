Stephen A Smith Pleads With LeBron James to Stop Bronny James From Playing
Bronny James has been performing well in the G League with the South Bay Lakers.
Across seven games, Bronny has averaged 26.9 minutes played, 13.4 points, 3.9 assists, 3.4 total rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game.
This includes an astounding game against the Rip City Remix where he recorded 31 points, three assists, two total rebounds, and two steals.
However, this success in the G League hasn't translated to the NBA, where he is averaging 3.4 minutes played, 0,3 points, 0.4 total rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.2 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game across 13 games.
His struggles were most evident when the Los Angeles Lakers lost 118-104 to the Philadelphia 76ers. In 15 minutes, Bronny didn't score a single point.
This has reinvigorated the criticism against Bronny James that has existed ever since the Lakers selected him with the 55th pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. And sports pundit Stephen A. Smith is tired of it.
"I'm really, really trying to be as respectful as I can possibly be towards LeBron James," Smith said on a recent episode of First Take. "I am pleading with LeBron James, as a father: stop this. Stop this."
"We all know that Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad. The first game of the season, opening night, the Griffys in attendance, father-son duo playing in an NBA game for the first time. An absolutely positively wonderful story."
"And then reality sets in. We love what we're seeing from him in the G League because that's where you belong. As you hone your skills and you get better, and you legitimately earn, which I believe he has the potential to do."
Despite this, Smith said that he is rooting for Bronny and noted that he has found success in the G League. That being said, Smith believes he should stick with the South Bay Lakers for the moment, get his reps in, and earn his spot.
Bronny James definitely has the skills and potential to become a a solid player in the NBA. However, it seems that being thrust into the spotlight at this moment is doing more harm than good.
