Stephen Curry Joins Unrivaled League as Investor
Women's basketball is having a moment. It has gotten to the point that they have become part of the mainstream sports discourse.
Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have a lot to do with that. Their rivalry in college has spilled over to the WNBA, especially since their teams are in close proximity.
Unrivaled was created because of the increased interest in women's basketball. It's not a rival league to the WNBA, but it's something new an innovative.
This is the first year that Unrivaled has been in operation. They received a big boost when some of the best players in the WNBA decided to join the league, including Reese.
The league has a lot of potential to keep growing as interest in women's basketball continues to grow. That means that there is a lot of potential when it comes to investors in unrivaled.
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry sees the potential and has decided to put his money into Unrivaled, becoming the latest investor in the upstart league.
Curry understands that once people get more used to year-round women's basketball, the interest will continue to skyrocket. They will continue to get the best players to play in Unrivaled, too.
Curry has been a champion for women's sports over the years. He participated in a 3-point contest against Sabrina Ionescu to help promote her and her skill in the WNBA. This is just the latest thing he's done to support women's basketball.
Unrivaled introduced a lot of innovative elements into the game of basketball. It's a three-on-three league that allows the floor to be open.
They also showcased a one-on-one tournament that was wildly popular. They are not afraid to try new things in order to push the envelope.
The first season of Unrivaled is about to wind down. The season ends this weekend with the semi-finals being played on Sunday before the Finals are on Monday.
It seems that Curry is getting in at the perfect time. This league will only become more popular with more infusions of cash, too.
