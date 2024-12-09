Stephon Marbury Offers Harsh Take on LeBron James in NBA GOAT Discussion
Former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury has some strong feelings toward future Hall of Famer LeBron James, and he doesn't try to hide them.
Marbury has been going after James since the 2024 Paris Olympics and has yet to stop. In his recent appearance on Whistle's "New York Minute" micro-podcast, he was asked about James.
While talking about him, Marbury explains that he doesn't hold James highly in the NBA G.O.A.T conversation. He also adds why he doesn't think he is better than Michael Jordan or should be mentioned in the same sentence as "His Airness."
"I never seen Jordan or Kobe shoot an airball at the free throw line. Have you?" I've seen it. I watched it. If you shoot airballs at the free throw line and then wipe your pants like your hands was wet, stop it. Relax. We from here, we not from there," said Marbury.
Although James is a stellar player, free throws have never been his strong suit. James shoots 73.6 percent free-throw shooter for his career, who shot below 70 percent five times during his 22-year NBA career.
Meanwhile, Kobe Bryant was an 83.7 percent shooter from the foul line, and MJ was 83.5 percent.
Although Marbury doesn't like James' three-throw percentage, it doesn't just stop there. He has a problem with James airballing a handful of free throws, which James has done in his career.
While many don't hold James' feet to the fire regarding free throws in the G.O.A.T debate, Marbury sure does.
"As a basketball player, he's the most all-around basketball player that's ever touched the basketball," added Stephon. "There's nobody…Magic was for me was that. But then when I see LeBron and what he's done, you know on a winning side, as far as playing, taking everything. But as far as a basketball player? He shouldn't even be mentioned in the same breath as Michael Jordan."
The former two-time All-Star didn't stop there. Not only does he think Jordan is better than James, but he also has Bryant, the five-time champion, above James in the G.O.A.T debate.
"When I look at Kobe, I'm like, 'How is LeBron better than Jordan when he isn't better than Kobe?' I'll be trying to figure that out. I'm like, 'Why are we really having a basketball conversation?'" he said.
James may have his flaws, but there is no denying that he is among the best and arguably the best ever to play basketball.
